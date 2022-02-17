ST. LOUIS - As of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, there were various reports of accidents in the late morning and early afternoon because of inclement weather conditions throughout the area. Illinois State Police was addressing crashes on I-255 and I-55, I-64, and Alton Police responded to one on Homer Adams Parkway.

St. Louis National Weather Service Meteorologist Melissa Mainhart said after 3 p.m. today the weather will continue to deteriorate.

“We will go from freezing rains to snow in the St Louis region after 3 p.m.,” she said. “Rush hour should be really challenging. We are really concerned about the afternoon. If you can leave work or school early that would be good. Motorists need to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses.”

Mainhart pointed out that bridges and overpasses freeze more quickly than the rest of the roadway. Mainhart’s advice for motorists this afternoon and tonight was to take it slow and leave a lot of room between the car in front of them.

“It could be very dangerous out there during rush hour,” she said.

A wintry mix and breezy conditions with a low of 9 degrees are predicted. Friday, a high of 39 degrees and sunny conditions are predicted with a low of 23 degrees. Saturday a high of 35 degrees is predicted and a high of 57 degrees is predicted for Sunday.

