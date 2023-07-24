JERSEYVILLE - Three individuals have been charged with a range of crimes including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, damage to government property, and more in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Venus V. Arrietta, 43, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a revoked license on July 18. She “knowingly possessed a taser or stun gun” after being convicted of a felony, according to court records.

Arrietta was also charged with driving on a license which had been revoked due to driving under the influence. She had previously been charged with driving on a revoked license on the following dates and in the following counties: October 31, 2007 in Macoupin County

January 23, 2008 in Macoupin County

July 19, 2010 in Macoupin County

October 20, 2010 in Macoupin County

May 9, 2011 in Madison County

August 13, 2012 in Madison County

August 14, 2017 in Madison County

A Super Class 3 felony charge was issued for the weapon possession offense, while a Class 4 felony was issued for the driver’s license offense. Bail for Arietta was set at $25,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dakota L. Harris, 21, of Jerseyville, was charged with criminal damage to government property. Court records indicate that between June 23 and July 6, Harris “spray painted the Jersey County Courthouse with orange spray paint.”

Harris was charged with a Class 4 felony and her bail was not noted.

Ryan Powers, 40, of Grafton, was charged with violating an order of protection on July 17. Powers allegedly entered onto property at an address protected under the order, according to court filings. Powers had previously been convicted of violating an order of protection on October 8, 2019, in Calhoun County.

A Class 4 felony charge was issued for the order violation. Bail for Powers was set at $20,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: