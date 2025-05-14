EDWARDSVILLE – Residents from around the Riverbend and beyond have been charged in separate cases with unlawful possession of weapons.

Nicholas A. Simpson, 21, of Granite City, was charged on May 9, 2025 with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony) and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony).

On May 9, 2025, Simpson allegedly possessed a Glock 17 9mm pistol which he reportedly knew was stolen. His possession of the weapon was unlawful as the gun was “uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense,” court documents state; Simpson also had no valid Firearm Owners’ Identification (FOID) card.

Simpson’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

Jacob Silva, 18, of Edwardsville, was charged in a separate case filed on May 6, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of possession of a firearm within five years of admission in a mental institution.

Court documents state that Silva, who “has been a patient in a mental institution within the past five years,” was illegally in possession of a Taurus Model TX semiautomatic handgun on March 1, 2025.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Silva, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

John D. Dalluge, 23, of Collinsville, was charged on May 6, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of felon in possession of a weapon, as well as Class A misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.

On May 5, 2025, Dalluge allegedly possessed a Springfield XD 9mm firearm, which was unlawful for him to possess as a felon previously convicted of Aggravated Battery in a 2023 Madison County criminal case.

Dalluge was additionally accused of using the firearm to assault another individual, as well as attempting to resist his lawful arrest by a Collinsville Police officer.

The latest case against Dalluge was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he was remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

Jamal R. Black, 34, of Springfield, Ill., was also charged in a separate case on May 6, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

Black allegedly possessed a Glock 43 9mm handgun which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible, despite having no valid Firearm Owners’ Identification (FOID) card at the time of the offense.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Black, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

