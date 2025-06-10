ALTON – Multiple Riverbend residents with prior felony convictions have been charged with illegally possessing firearms in separate criminal cases.

Jermaine D. Stiff, 44, of Alton, was charged on June 2, 2025 with a Class X felony count of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, as well as a Class 2 felony count of felon in possession of a weapon.

Stiff allegedly possessed a firearm on May 28, 2025 after previously being convicted of several felony offenses, including aggravated discharge of a firearm in 1999, home invasion in 2004, felon in possession of a firearm in 2006, and residential burglary in 2006.

A petition to deny Stiff’s pretrial release from custody was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The petition states he was seen on surveillance video shooting the firearm he illegally possessed.

“Officers were dispatched to a report of multiple shots fired,” the petition states. “Detectives began reviewing video surveillance from the area of the shooting. Detectives observed defendant on video possessing and discharging a firearm. Defendant is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

Stiff was arrested by the Alton Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Godfrey man faces the same set of charges in a separate case; 20-year-old Hosea J. Burgess was charged on May 29, 2025 with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (a Class X felony) and felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 2 felony).

Burgess reportedly possessed a firearm after previously being convicted on felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in 2022, unlawful possession of a firearm in January 2025, and mob action in March of 2025.

His prior conviction for unlawful firearm possession was filed in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, Mo., with all other cases filed in Madison County, Ill. The latest case against Burgess was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he also currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In another unrelated case, Joshua D. Shaw, 40, of Cottage Hill, was charged on June 4, 2025 with felon possession/use of a weapon/firearm, a Class 3 felony. Shaw reportedly possessed a Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun on Dec. 10, 2024 after previously being convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in 2023.

A petition was filed to deny Shaw’s pretrial release, which states he was seen near a shopping plaza after business hours before fleeing on foot from police. After being located by officers, Shaw was arrested on active warrants and admitted to possessing the firearm and hiding it along his flight path; officers were then able to locate the firearm.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Shaw, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: