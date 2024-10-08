ALTON – We Work the Waterways, a national education outreach program will host an Industry Interaction Day for high school seniors on October 16th at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, Illinois in partnership with maritime stakeholders. The event is an immersive interaction with the maritime, shipping and logistics industries that highlight the importance of our nation’s waterways and the diversity of available career paths.

Hundreds of high school students from Alton and surrounding areas will experience visually engaging presentations and interactive stations at the Museum.

We Work the Waterways brings the industry to the students; through education, hands-on learning and in-person networking opportunities with maritime representatives. Onsite event displays provide first-hand experiences with skills such as line throwing and knot tying. Students will also learn more about the industry in their own community and the lifelong career paths the waterways have to offer.

“Our Industry Interaction Day Programs are a collaborative effort between maritime, shipping, and logistics professionals at all levels, schools, local governments, and businesses to reach thousands of students annually and equip them with resources for their future professional development while fostering lasting connections,” said Errin Howard, Director of We Work the Waterways.

Marine industry partners for this event include

Associated Terminals

Turn Services

America’s Central Port

Humco Marine Products, Inc.

Mike’s Inc.

American Commercial Barge Line

ADM/Artco

Osage Marine Services

Waterways Council, Inc.

Alberici Constructors

Ceres Barge Line

Saint Louis Port Authority

National Maintenance and Repair

Budrovich Marine

Lawson Marine

Watco

S. Army Corps of Engineers



Elected officials and media outlets are encouraged to attend and will be escorted through VIP access. America’s waterways and its workers have played a vital role in shaping a vibrant business life. We Work the Waterways is aligned to increase access to maritime industry job opportunities while educating and broadening public awareness of the economic, historical, and cultural contributions of one of the state’s most iconic and thriving industries. We Work the Waterways is steering the way to expose young people and guide them through the process of building a career in the maritime industry.For further inquiries contact Errin Howard 513.403.9312 or Marty Vizier 985.258.8543 or visit https://www.irpt.net/we-work-the-waterways/

Propelled by the strategic importance of our waterways and their ecosystems, and the people who make up the maritime, shipping, and logistics communities, We Work the Waterways exists to build lasting connections – fostering an appreciation of the industry and the environment and an awareness of economic opportunities. For more information, visit www.weworkthewaterways.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.