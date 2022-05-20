Photos may be purchased for personal use at:

O'FALLON - Edwardsville senior distance runner Ryan Watts qualified in both the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, while teammate Geo Patrylak won the 1,600 meters as the Tigers led the IHSA Class 3A boys sectional track meet at O'Fallon's OTHS Panther Stadium when the meet was suspended due to the heavy thunderstorms that went through the St. Louis area late Thursday afternoon.

The 4x400 meter relay, along with the triple jump and discus throw, had yet to be completed and will be contested at Chatham Glenwood High School on Friday afternoon, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Edwardsville led the meet with 71 points, with Normal Community in second at 62 points, Chatham Glenwood was third at 55 points, Normal Community West was fourth with 51 points and Champaign Centennial was fifth with 42 points. Alton was ninth at 20 points and Granite City had yet to score.

In events that were completed before the storms hit, in the 100 meters, Charlie Nolan of Normal Community West won with a time of 10.86 seconds, with Quincy's Jettason Rose second at 10.89 seconds. Rose came back to win the 200 meters at 21.88 seconds, with Nolan second at 22.10 seconds and Kemoni McCullough of Centennial qualifying in third at 22.19 seconds. Daniel Lacy of the Chargers won the 400 meters with a time of 49.42 seconds, with Ramontay Abram of Belleville West second at 49.47 seconds and Evan Lowder of Normal Community qualifying in third with a time of 50.10 seconds.

The 800 meters was won by Glenwood's Samson Dessalines, who had a time of 1:58.09, with Luke Reinhart of Normal Community West in second at 1:59.40. Patrylak won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:20.26, with Watts in second at 4:23.44. Watts' winning time in the 3,200 meters was 9:16.84, with Dylan Ybarra of the host Panthers second at 9:33.11.

In the hurdles races, Tae Atkinson of Normal Community won the 110 meters with a time of 15.12, while Quincy's Reid Savage was second at 15.22 seconds. In the 300 meters, Atkinson won with a time of 39.89 seconds, with Simon McClain of Alton second at 40.91 seconds, putting McClain through to state.

In the completed relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Centennial, who had a time of 42.39 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 42.71 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Edwardsville won the race with a time of 1:29.43, with Belleville West second at 1:29.95. In the 4x800 meters, the Tigers won with a time of 7:56.71, with the Titans second at 7:57.30 and the Panthers also qualifying for state with a third-place time of 7:59.17.

In the completed field events, Nolan took the high jump at 1.95 meters, while a three-way tie for second saw Chris Taylor of Normal Community, Jonovan Findley of Normal Community West and K.J. Thorps-Watt of Collinsville all go over at 1.90 meters, all three qualifying for the state meet. In the pole vault, the winner was Charles Cruise of Normal Community, who went over at 4.76 meters, with Braden White of Springfield High second at 4.31 meters and Tyler Peterson of Bloomington and Matthew Thomas of Danville tying for third at 4.16 meters, with both third-place finishers qualifying for state.

Aarion Jackson of the Tigers won the long jump with a leap of 6.72 meters, with Elijah McCauley of Belleville East second at 6.59 meters. The shot put was won by Alex Sohn of Normal Community, who had a throw of 18.58 meters, with Jack Weltha of Bloomington second at 16.22 meters.

