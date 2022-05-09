COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville seniors Ryan Watts and Geo Patrylak finished one-two in the 1,600 meters as one of the highlights of the Collinsville Invitational track meet held Saturday morning and afternoon at Kahok Stadium.

The Tigers won the meet with 105 points, while Mt. Vernon was second with 90 points, Chatham Glenwood was third with 66 points, Cahokia came in fourth with 45.5 points, Quincy was fifth with 42 points, O'Fallon was right behind in sixth at 41 points, in seventh place was Columbia with 38 points, Belleville West was eighth with 37 points and both Triad and Carbondale tied for ninth with 28 points each.

The host Kahoks came in 11th with 25 points, Springfield Lanphier was 12th with 18 points, Mascoutah was 13th with 18 points, in 14th place was Centralia with 16 points, Alton came in 15th with 14 points, coming in 16th was Springfield High with 12 points, Cowden-Herrick was 17th on 10 points, Civic Memorial and Belleville East tied for 18th with nine points each and both Father McGivney Catholic and Waterloo GIbault Catholic tied for 20th with eight points apiece.

Coming in 22nd was Freeburg with seven-and-a-half points, with Roxana right behind in 23rd with seven points, Rantoul and Waterloo tied for 24th with six points each, Breese Central was 26th with five points and Highland was 27th with two points. East Alton-Wood River and Granite City failed to score.

The weather was slightly breezy, sunny and warm, making for favorable conditions for the athletes, leading to very good performances all-around.

In the 100 meters, the winner was Quincy's Jettason Rose, who had a time of 10.89 seconds, with Rose also taking the 200 meters at 21.94 seconds, with the Tigers' Clayton Lakatos sixth at 22.96 seconds and teammate Mason Miller eighth at 23.16 seconds. In the 400 meters, Ramontay Abram of the Maroons was the winner at 49.89 seconds, with Jacob Huber of the Griffins second at 51.80 seconds and Joe Burkhart of the Tigers eighth at 53.70 seconds.

The 800 meters went to Zach Thoman of O'Fallon, with a time of 1:58.12, with Edwardsville's Alex Uder sixth at 2:02.44. Watts took the 1,600 meters at 4:12.41, with Patrylak second at 4:18,81 and Justice Eldridge of the Eagles sixth at 4:28.00. Ethan Hogan of Columbia took the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:43.48, with the Tigers' Ben Ziobro fourth at 10:37.44 and the Redbirds' Noah Gallivan fifth at 10:38.12.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters was won by Mt. Vernon's Alec Sledge at 15.02 seconds, with Simon McClain of Alton sixth at 16.02 seconds. Another Rams' hurdler, Michael Pittman, won the 300 meters with a time of 40.79 seconds, while McClain was seventh at 42.74 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Triad, who came in at 42.99 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 43.01 seconds. The 4x200 meters was taken by the Tigers at 1:29.80, with Triad in third at 1:30.84. In the 4x400 meter race, the winner was Belleville West at 3:28.58, with Edwardsville fifth at 3:30.11 and Alton eighth at 3:37.23. Edwardsville won the 4x800 meters with a time of 7:56.63, with CM in third at 8:09.44 and Alton in fifth at 8:13.48.

In the field events, Jamarion Suggs of Mt. Vernon and K.J. Thorps-Watt of Collinsville tied for first in the high jump, both going over at 1.90 meters, with Suggs awarded first place points and Thorps-Watt second on the fewest misses rule. Tanner Koontz of Mt. Vernon won the pole vaults, going over at 4.87 meters, with the Tigers' Ethan Stukenberg coming in fourth at 4.15 meters, with Triad's Jackson Buck and Mascoutah's Nathanial Moralde tied for fifth, both going over at 3.85 meters, with Buck taking fifth because of the fewest misses rule. Highland's Ben Capelle was seventh at 3.70 meters.

In the long jump, Cahokia's Jo'Viano Howard was the winner, going 6.64 meters, with Triad's Juliano Cigliana second at 6.56 meters, Aarion Jackson of the Tigers was seventh with a jump of 6.38 meters and teammate Kellen Brnfre was eighth at 6.35 meters. Edwardsville then went one-two in the triple jump, with Jordan Brooks the winner with a leap of 14.10 meters, with Malik Allen second at 13.87 meters.

In the shot put, Daniel Lucas of Cowden-Herrick was the winner with a throw of 18.15 meters, with Iose Epenesa of the Tigers third at 15.67 meters. Epenesa bounced back to win the discus throw with a toss of 50.67 meters, while Roxana's Ashton Noble was third at 46.74 meters and teammate Justin Laws was eighth with a mark of 42,20 meters.

