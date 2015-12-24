MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - Edwardsville's wrestling team got a fourth-place finish from James Watters and fifth-place finishes from Noah Surtin and Mason Taylor to give the Tigers a 20th-place finish in the Al Dvorak Invitational wrestling tournament Wednesday at Harlem High School in Machesney Park.

The Tigers took 20th in the 34-team field with 70 points; they finished just behind Crystal Lake Central but ahead of St. Charles East, both Chicagoland-area schools. Lake Highland Prep of Florida won the tournament with 238 points, outdistancing second-place Chicagoland power Mount Carmel, who had 197 points. Lombard Montini was third at 175.5, Mason, Ohio, was fourth at 158 and Rockton Hononegah was fifth with 126.

Watters finished fourth at 182, dropping the third-place bout 3-1 to Yorkville's Bryce Shewan, while Surtin took a 13-7 win over St. Charles East's Joe Ruffino in the fifth-place bout at 106. Taylor, at 160, defeated Carter Rohweder of Iowa City West 8-2 in that fifth-place bout.

Chris Prosser (at 170), Ben Schlueter (at 126) and Rafael Roman (at 138) all were eliminated after dropping decisions earlier in the day.

The Tigers return to the mats with a Southwestern Conference clash at O'Fallon Jan. 6.

