EAST ALTON – A first-intermission talk Bethalto hockey coach Derek Kahl had seemed to light a fire under his Eagles.

“After the first period, we had a talk with the kids about moving the puck and playing as a team,” Kahl said.

The Eagles, led by a five-goal night for Joe Watson, exploded for eight second-period goals en route to a 12-4 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win over Triad at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night. The win put the Eagles at 7-2-2 (14 points) on the season; the Knights fell to 2-9-0 (four points) for the year.

“They came out in the second period because they moved the puck,” Kahl said. “Watson's had a real good season; this is nothing unique for him this year. Things clicked in the second period for us and in the beginning of the third; if we play our game, it's a tough team to beat.

“I'm really impressed with how the kids have played this year, outside of two of the games we've played so far this year; we've got the ability, we've got the horses to be able to play with anybody in the league this year.”

“We gave up way too many odd-man rushes up the ice” in the second period, felt Knight coach Pat Culiberk. “We got caught flat-footed; those odd-man rushes came from them being quicker on pucks and we were late to the puck and late to the game.

“Our first period was good hockey; it was nice to score first. Our power play looked good in the beginning. We had more chances than penalties, we should have capitalized more, but the odd-man rushes take the wind out of your sails, especially when you don't correct quickly enough.”

Blake Takmajian got the scoring started for the Knights just 1:50 into the game, scoring an unassisted goal, but the Eagles bounced back with goals from Watson and Anthony Russo – Russo's goal coming with just over a minute left in the period – to grab a 2-1 lead through the first 14 minutes.

Jayden Kahl ignited the second-period explosion for the Eagles with a goal just 1:10 into the period, with an assist going to Jacoby Robinson; Watson, Jayden Kahl, Konnar Loewen, Watson three times in a row and Nolan Kahl all had goals in the Eagles' second period, countered only by a Phillip Culiberk goal for the Knights. Russo and Nolan Kahl had third-period goals for the Eagles, with Takmajian and Cole Ebersolt scoring for the Knights in the period.

Bethalto ended up with 49 shots on goal in the game, with Triad having 29. Kyle Wesolowski had 25 saves for the Eagles, while Tommy Petroski turned back 37 Bethalto shots.

Bethalto takes on Highland at 7:15 p.m. today at East Alton, while the Knights meet up with O'Fallon at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at EAIA.

