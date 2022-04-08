EDWARDSVILLE — Watershed Nature Center announced the lineup for their Earth Day celebration event to take place on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the BJC HealthCare Run Wild! 5k & Fun Run followed by the Native Plant Sale and Pollinator Discovery Day activities at 10 a.m.

The last day to register and receive an event t-shirt is Saturday, April 9th. However, registration will remain open until April 23rd. Participants can pick up their registration packets from 7:30- 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the event.

The BJC HealthCare Run Wild! 5k & Fun Run consists of three separate opportunities: a 5k through the Watershed and Madison County Transit trails, a virtual 5k, and a 1-mile fun run. The price of registration varies among the Run Wild! opportunities and includes several products and services provided by local businesses on the day of the event and cash or certificate prizes for the winners.

“We are thrilled to be Edwardsville's home for celebrating Earth Day!” said Megan Riechmann, Strategic Projects Consultant of Watershed Nature Center. “We think the lineup of events has something for everyone to show their appreciation for Mother Nature and the Watershed Nature Center.”

The Earth Day celebration offers opportunities and fun for all ages. Individuals can browse a variety of flowers such as milkweeds, sunflowers, blazing stars, hyacinths, and more at the Native Plant Sale. The Pollinator Discovery Day festivities include a craft and storytime adventure with the STEM Center, an insect walk, a dip netting activity, and plants to take home.

The event features Edwardsville businesses such as Goshen Coffee and yoga led by WholeBody Physical Therapy, Running & Wellness before the race as well as Recess Brewing beer, MassageLuXe massage chairs, Sneaky’s Burger Truck, live music by Butch Moore, and more following the race. Other event sponsors include Joe Devary - Country Financial, Chiropro, Edwardsville Orange Theory Fitness, and Cork Tree Creative.

The Watershed Nature Center provides accessible hike trails, a raised marsh walk, and a welcome center open year-round. They dedicate their space to offering environmental education opportunities to the Edwardsville area and surrounding communities. Watershed will use proceeds from this fundraiser to update and improve the educational signage throughout the park.

To register for the BJC HealthCare Run Wild! 5k & Fun Run, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Edwardsville/WatershedNatureCenterRunWild?fbclid=IwAR3IdabkJIpYQBooNI-pD5QvIRXDg4n1hLZ6GmbED7BtIkHEKCQ6-nbT9YE. For more information on the Earth Day Celebration event, visit: www.watershednaturecenter.org/earthdaycelebration.

