EDWARDSVILLE - June 4th marks the birding celebration in memory of longtime Watershed friend and birding expert, Jack McCall.

Please join us for a special birding event to honor Jack's memory and share in his passion for the winged world. First birding event takes place from 8 am to 9 am? guided family bird walk will take place from 9 am to 10 am and is recommended for ages 8 and up.

This free event is open to veterans and beginners alike. Registration suggested at www.watershednaturecenter.org calendar.

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 6186927578 or email events@watershednc.org For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.

