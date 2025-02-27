EAST ST. LOUIS – Linda J. Johnson, a 58-year-old woman from Waterloo, was sentenced to 15 months on charges of embezzling over $135,000 from Dupo Community Unit School District #196. The sentencing, which took place in federal court, includes three months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 12 months in community confinement.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a federally funded program, which stemmed from her role as an administrative support employee in the superintendent's office from 2016 to 2022. During this time, she was tasked with managing deposits for the district’s activities account, which supported various student programs, including athletics and clubs.

Court documents reveal that Johnson embezzled funds by stealing cash donations and money raised for activities such as yearbook production, cheerleading, and science clubs. To hide her actions, she prepared fraudulent deposit slips that misrepresented the actual amounts deposited, ensuring that while checks were accounted for, the cash went unreported.

Over the course of her scheme, Johnson executed 165 fraudulent transactions, resulting in a total loss of $135,566.80 to the school district. The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company also incurred losses after providing a Public Official Bond that insured Johnson’s responsibilities as the district's bookkeeper.

In a statement following the sentencing, district officials expressed that Johnson's actions represented a severe violation of public trust and directly harmed students and staff. They emphasized their commitment to protecting district resources and ensuring accountability. The district acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Dupo Police Department in bringing the case to resolution, stating that the court's decision serves as a warning against similar misconduct in schools.

The investigation was conducted by the Dupo Police Department and the FBI Springfield Field Office, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Weinhoeft serving as the prosecutor in the case. Johnson was also ordered to pay restitution of $135,566.80 to both the school district and the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company.

