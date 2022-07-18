ST. CLAIR COUNTY - When Waterloo resident Mary Kinsey was killed last week in a tragic accident near Millstadt in St. Clair County, the single mother and nurse left behind two young boys.

Mary died on July 12, 2022, at age 49, in a crash in the 3500 block of Bonsai in St. Louis at about 10:45 p.m.

Mary was very devoted to her boys, her church, and Catholic High School. To honor Kinsey, a GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help her sons.

"As a single mother, Mary worked full-time as a nurse and tirelessly supported her boys making all of their activities her top priority. Mary’s boys were her entire world," the GoFundMe reads. "She gave her talents generously to support athletics at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School as the President of the Booster Club and has served as the Chairperson of the Ss. Peter & Paul Church Picnic.

“The loss is overwhelming for these young boys who must face the future without their beloved mother. Through God’s grace, Mary has raised resilient young men who will need our support now more than ever."

The fundraiser was created Thursday, and more than 150 people have donated $20K to help Kinsey's sons. Donations are slated to be used to fund their education.

Visit here for the GoFundMe:

https://gf.me/v/c/dgpn/a-taste-of-heaven-jj-and-danny-kinsey

