BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 2A COLUMBIA REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

WATERLOO 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Waterloo's Ben Hules scored in the 41st minute and again on a penalty kick in the 45th minute as the defending IHSA Class 2A state champion Bulldogs eliminated Marquette Catholic in Thursday's rain-delayed IHSA Class 2A Columbia Regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs went to 16-3-3 on the season; the Explorers were eliminated at 12-7-2. Waterloo will take on Columbia, 2-0 winners over Triad in the nightcap, in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a trip to the Waterloo Sectional next week at stake.

The Bulldogs-Eagles winner will meet the winner of Saturday afternoon's Olney Richland County Regional, either Anna-Jonesboro or Carbondale; the Terriers eliminated Salem 3-1 and the Wildcats defeated the host Tigers 5-1 in the regional semifinals Thursday.

