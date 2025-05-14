BETHALTO — Waterloo took an early lead and held on to defeat the Civic Memorial varsity Eagles 7-3 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The game got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning when Waterloo’s Conrod doubled, driving in two runs, followed by a single from Jones that scored another run. Waterloo added an additional run in the third inning on a wild pitch.

Waterloo’s starting pitcher, Jones, delivered a strong performance, allowing eight hits and three runs over seven innings while striking out four and issuing no walks.

On the Civic Memorial side, Tyler Mills started the game, giving up five hits and four runs in two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking two.

Dane Godar came in relief, pitching three scoreless innings with two hits allowed, one strikeout, and no walks.

At the plate, August Frankford led Civic Memorial with two RBIs, going 1-for-2 from the seventh spot in the lineup.

Mills was the team’s leading hitter with two hits in three at-bats. Waterloo’s Kirchner led all hitters with a perfect 4-for-4 performance. Conrod contributed two RBIs and went 1-for-2.

Defensively, both teams were error-free. Civic Memorial turned one double play.

Civic Memorial Varsity Eagles are scheduled to travel to Father McGivney Catholic for their next game on Thursday.

