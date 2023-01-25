WATERLOO - The jackpot for the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing continues to grow - Tuesday night’s jackpot total was $1,574218, a substantial increase from last week’s jackpot of $1,397,265. Event organizers expect the final jackpot to reach the $2 million limit.

Card #12 was revealed to be the Five of Spades. Since the Queen of Hearts card was not found, the final drawing of this round will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 31.

20% of the funds raised will benefit Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo. Music and Band Teacher Chad Minier said next week’s jackpot may meet - or exceed - its $2 million limit.

“We at SPPCS are making an estimated judgement that the prize will reach - or just exceed - the $2 million mark,” Minier said at the most recent drawing. “Please know that ticket sales will not get cut off before Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

“What that means: we’re pulling until we find that Queen. It could happen the first time, it could happen … we have 13, 14 left.”

The final Queen of Hearts drawing of this round will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. just outside Outsider pub, located at 104 S. Market St. in Waterloo. Ticket sales will be open to those who registered before the jackpot reached $1 million last December.

A video of the Jan. 24 drawing is available on the Waterloo Queen of Hearts Facebook page.

