BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles fell short in a closely contested game against the Waterloo Bulldogs on Friday night, losing 43-37 in a matchup that showcased tight scoring throughout.

The Eagles started strong, taking a 12-11 lead after the first quarter. They maintained their advantage going into halftime, leading 26-25. As the game progressed, Bethalto held a narrow 32-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.

However, in the final quarter, the Bulldogs surged ahead, outscoring the Eagles 13-5 to secure the victory.

Adam Ogden led the Eagles with 11 points, while Jack Piening contributed 8 points.

For the Bulldogs, Max Oswald was the standout performer with 15 points, and Tyler Devilder added 10 points to the team’s total.

