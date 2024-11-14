GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon residents will pay more for their water over the next two years after the Village Board this week unanimously approved a series of water rate increases starting Jan. 1, 2025.



The rate change amounts to a 10% annual increase for both the service and usage charges for Village-supplied water. Another 10% increase will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

Since Nov. 1, 2022, Glen Carbon residents have paid a monthly water service charge of $6.50. Under both rate increases, that service charge will rise to $7.15 in 2025 and $7.87 in 2026.

The village’s water usage rates, last updated on May 1, 2024, are also increasing. Village residents, who currently pay a monthly $6.12 usage fee for the first 1,000 gallons of water used during each billing cycle, will see that same usage fee increase to $6.73 in 2025 and $7.41 in 2026.



“As recently discussed in Finance Committee meetings … it was decided to recommend a 10% annual increase in both the service charge and usage charge for water supplied by the village,” Finance Director Kelly Korte said. “The first annual increase [is] to be effective Jan 1. 2025, and the subsequent one, Jan. 1, 2026.”

She added that Glen Carbon’s water rate structure will be continuously evaluated as the village goes through “the process of planning for a water treatment plant.” She noted in a memo to the Finance Committee that once constructed, the plant may alter water rates once again.

Trustees unanimously approved an ordinance amending the water charges in the Village of Glen Carbon at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, with Trustee Walter Harris being the only member absent.

