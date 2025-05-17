BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water's most recent Water Quality Reports are now available for all service areas on the company’s website at illinoisamwater.com. The company continues working to uphold its commitment to meet or surpass both state and federal water quality standards for regulated substances, including lead.

“At Illinois American Water, our mission is to provide safe, clean and reliable water to our customers,” said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. “Our annual reports inform customers about their water quality, the comprehensive testing we conduct, and our continuous investments in treatment technologies and infrastructure improvements.”

The 2024 annual water quality report, also known as a “consumer confidence report,” details the quality of water the company provides to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems between January and December 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

It highlights the compounds detected in treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Illinois EPA.



To enhance education and transparency, the report also includes results of tests conducted on certain unregulated compounds in areas where they are present.

Losli added: “We take pride in the work our team does every day to deliver high-quality water. Our water quality reports are one more way we demonstrate our commitment to our customers.”

The 2024 Water Quality Reports include important information related to our Lead Service Line Replacement efforts. In January 2022, the state of Illinois enacted legislation that requires all water providers to share with customers the material of the utility-owned and customer-owned service lines that provide water to their property, notify customers with service lines that are lead or galvanized steel, and replace them. Illinois American Water regularly tests for lead in drinking water and its water continues to meet state and federal drinking water quality regulations set for lead.

Customers can access the Water Quality report specific to their area by visiting the Water Quality tab on Illinois American Water’s website and searching for their report by zip code. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company’s customer service center at 1-800-422-2782 to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about Illinois American Water’s commitment to water education, environmental stewardship, and quality service, visit illinoisamwater.com.

More like this: