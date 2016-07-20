BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water’s 2015 Water Quality Reports are now accessible through its website at http://www.amwater.com/ilaw/water-quality-and-stewardship/water-quality-reports.html, as well as via printed copies that can be mailed to customers upon request. By providing two easy ways for customers to receive confirmation that their drinking water meets all federal standards for water quality, the company is working to increase the public’s understanding of the value of water.

Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, the water quality report compares the quality of water supplied by Illinois American Water against standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that are enforced by the Illinois EPA. The report describes local drinking water sources and shares test results, including substances detected and their levels. Illinois American Water continues to meet all standards.

“Meeting these standards is the most important thing we do every moment of every day,” said Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk. “Our teams of water quality, plant operations, and water distribution professionals work hard each and every day to ensure the highest quality water and service to our customers, and these annual results are a testament to their dedication. We encourage our customers to familiarize themselves with the information in these reports.”

According to EPA, American Water’s subsidiaries together have greater than 99.9 percent compliance for both water and wastewater standards over the last five years.

In addition to online access, customers can ask for a hard copy to be mailed to them by contacting customer service at 1-800-422-2782.

