HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced there is a water main break in the Village of Hardin which is causing Hardin customers to be without water.

The Village of Hardin is working on getting it fixed as soon as possible, the Sheriff's Office said. "When it is fixed, there will be a boil order issued. We will keep you informed."

