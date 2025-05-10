GODFREY - Crews from Illinois American Water are repairing a water main break Saturday evening just south of 3043 Godfrey Road in the Village of Godfrey, affecting approximately 144 local customers. The repair is expected to be completed Saturday night.

Traffic remains open in both directions on Godfrey Road, though one northbound lane is partially closed between Pleasant Valley Drive and Crestwood Drive. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and follow all traffic signs while passing through the area.

A boil water order will be in effect once water service is restored. Illinois American Water will notify impacted customers by phone about the order. The boil water advisory is mandatory when water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in the system. During this time, customers should bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Water remains safe for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

After water tests confirm all regulatory standards are met, Illinois American Water will inform affected customers by phone that the boil water order has been lifted.

