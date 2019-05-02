WOOD RIVER – Tipsters to Riverbender.com reported a rash of BB gun drive-by-style shootings across Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed at least three locations have been targeted – seemingly at random – by someone shooting a BB gun from the window of a vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time, but Wells said the incidents have caused damage to property in the area – specifically to glass windows. He suspects the culprit(s) may be juveniles or young adults.

As of now, Wells believes charges faced by the suspect(s) may be misdemeanor criminal damage to property, but that could be upgraded to felony charges if it continues, as the costs of window replacements could reach felony levels. One of the houses was vacant, Wells said.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Wood River Police Department (618) 251-3113.

