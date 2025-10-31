ALTON – One of Alton’s most cherished traditions returns for its 108th year, and Riverbender.com will be there to bring you every spooky float, marching band, and costumed ghoul — live.

The Alton Halloween Parade steps off at 7:00 p.m. sharp on Halloween night, Friday, October 31, 2025, and Riverbender’s live broadcast begins at 6:50 p.m. so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Presented by the East End Improvement Association, the parade begins at Washington Avenue and Broadway, travels down Broadway, and ends at 9th Street.

How to Watch

Watch the 108th Annual Alton Halloween Parade live and on-demand across all Riverbender platforms:

The full replay will also be available on Riverbender.com.

Parade Marshal Karen Wilson Leads the Way

This year’s parade marshal, Karen Wilson, is a lifelong Alton resident known for her community service and positive spirit. Recently retired from her career as a State Farm agent, Wilson remains active with Pride, Inc. and Reimagine Alton.

“I can’t remember not getting excited about the Halloween parade,” Wilson said. “It’s fun just to see the town come together.”

Wilson has walked in the parade many times — as a teacher, business owner, and volunteer — but this year, she’ll be leading the lineup. Read more about her journey in Meet Karen Wilson, the 108th Alton Halloween Parade Marshal.

A Student Design Sets the Scene

The official parade poster was designed by Nora Mifflin, a 17-year-old senior at Alton High School. Her artwork, featuring a witch flying over the McPike Mansion, celebrates both Alton’s architecture and its haunted reputation.

Learn more about her creative process in Alton High School Student’s Design Chosen for Halloween Parade Poster.

Everything You Need to Know Before the Parade

What time does the parade start?

Step-off is 7:00 p.m. sharp from Washington & Broadway.

How long does it last?

About 90 minutes, wrapping up near 9 p.m.

Where’s the best spot to watch?

Broadway near State Street offers wide sidewalks, good lighting, and great photo angles.

Who organizes it?

The East End Improvement Association, continuing a 108-year community tradition.

Can I re-watch the parade?

Absolutely. Riverbender.com is the exclusive broadcast provider, and the full replay posts tomorrow morning.

Why it matters:

Few towns in America can say they’ve hosted 108 straight Halloween parades — Alton’s history makes it truly special.

Parade 101: Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Alton’s Oldest Tradition

When did it all begin?

1916 — originally celebrating the new paving of East Broadway.

What was the first prize float?

A hand-pulled wagon decorated with corn stalks and lanterns.

Has it ever been canceled?

Only during wartime blackouts; never for weather.

How many entries are in this year’s parade?

About 65 groups, including marching bands, civic clubs, and local businesses.

Who chooses the winners?

Volunteer judges from community organizations.

Parade Night Survival Guide: Tips from the Locals

What should I bring?

Chairs, blankets, and layers — the river breeze gets chilly even on mild nights.

Where can I park without stress?

Residential side streets off State Street or behind downtown businesses after 5 p.m.

Are restrooms available?

Yes, portable units near Broadway & Piasa and by the YMCA.

Where’s the best candy haul?

The last third of the route — by then, floats are giving away the rest of their stash.

Is it family-friendly?

Completely. No alcohol is allowed along the route, and there’s plenty of space for kids to enjoy safely.

Can I watch online?

Yes — live on Riverbender.com, plus replays on Roku, Facebook, and YouTube.

Celebrate a Century of Tradition

The Alton Halloween Parade is one of the longest-running Halloween parades in the nation, uniting the community with a mix of tradition, fun, and fright.

Don’t miss the magic — tune in, bundle up, and enjoy one of Alton’s favorite nights of the year.

