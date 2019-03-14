ST. LOUIS – A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the St. Louis Metro Area on Thursday.

Gusts as high as 60 mph are possible from mid-Thursday morning until the middle of the afternoon. These gusts could cause damage to trees and utility lines, and power outages are possible with that. It also poses a problem for outdoor objects not secured fast – such as trampolines and trashcans and traveling in vehicles with high profiles, such as box tucks and semis. Gusts will decrease by evening, but NWS Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said those could still reach 40 mph.

Article continues after sponsor message

The winds are part of a cold front coming from yesterday's “Bomb Cyclone,” which saw some of the lowest pressure ever known in the Rockies. On the tailing end of these gusts will be lowering temperatures. Temperatures may reach the mid-60s by noon, but fall to the 40s by 10 p.m. Thursday evening. They will continue dropping through the night.

There is a small chance of precipitation before dawn Friday. Because of temperatures reaching the mid-30s, it could be a wintry mix, but Walsh said it should not be substantial as there will likely be no accumulation or glaze.

Temperatures will warm again as the week continues, with Friday being in the 40s, Saturday, the low 50s and Sunday reaching the mid-50s.

More like this: