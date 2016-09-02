EDWARDSVILLE - For the seventh-consecutive year, Southern Illinois University E dwardsville is in Washington Monthly’s Top 60 for master’s universities in the nation. SIUE is third among all master’s institutions in Illinois on the national magazine’s list.

Unlike conventional college rankings, Washington Monthly evaluates an institution’s “contribution to the public good” in three broad categories: social mobility – educating low-income students; research – producing cutting-edge scholarship and PhDs; and service – encouraging students to give something back to their country. The data is based on the three most recent fiscal years.

“Washington Monthly’s annual rankings are significant as SIUE follows through on its mission to shape a changing world,” said SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook. “It is impressive for such a young University to be included among the top 10 percent of master’s institutions nationally.”

Washington Monthly ranked SIUE 59th overall in the master’s universities category, which includes 634 public and private institutions. View the entire list here. For the second-consecutive year, SIUE is also included in the “Best Bang for the Buck” among Midwest institutions.

SIUE ranked 63rd in expenditures for research, having invested an average of nearly $35 million in research and public service projects during the past three fiscal years. This investment allows a significant number of SIUE undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to participate in research projects in their fields of study.

Under the service sub-category, SIUE was ranked 20th in the percent of federal work-study funds dedicated to students employed in community service programs.

SIUE students have many opportunities to work on service projects throughout the year through the University’s Kimmel Student Involvement Center. Students completed nearly 253,000 volunteer hours during the 2015-16 academic year. Those hours include service-learning through coursework, volunteer projects, the SIUE Experience, scholarship requirements, the AmeriCorps America Reads program and student organizations that track their service hours.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

