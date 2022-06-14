BALLWIN, Mo. - Washington, Mo. went out to a 6-0 lead after four innings and went on to defeat Alton Post 126 in the final of the Ballwin, Mo., American Legion baseball tournament Sunday afternoon in west St. Louis County.

The Legionnaires won three of four in the tournament, having defeated a pair of teams from Manchester, Mo. and Eureka, Mo. before Sunday's game.

In the final, Washington scored four times in the first inning, then added single runs in the third and fourth to take a 6-0 lead. Alton scored a single run in the top of the fifth, but Washington scored three more times in the bottom of the sixth before the Legionnaires scored a single run in the top of the seventh to make the final 9-2, giving Washington the title.

Ashton Schepers had two hits and an RBI for Alton, while Logan Bogard had a hit and drove in a run and Caden Laslie had the only other hit in the final.

Nick Williams started on the mound and went four innings, walking two and striking out three, while Ian Moss went the final two innings for Alton.

The Legionnaires will be playing in Trenton this week, starting with a single game at the Gators on Tuesday night, with an 8 p.m. first pitch, then play this weekend in the Post 778 Gator Classic tournament, starting with two games on Friday against Rantoul at 5 p.m., then against the host team at 7:30 p.m. Depending on where the Legionnaires finish in Group A against Rantoul and Trenton, they will play on Saturday, either at 1:45 p.m. for fifth and sixth places, 4 p.m. for third and fourth places or 6:30 p.m. for first and second places against either Centralia, Highland or Steeleville. The rain date for either Friday or Saturday will be Sunday, June 19.

After the Gator Classic, the Legionnaires begin District 22 play on June 21 against Troy at Father McGivney Catholic High's Griffins Field at 6 p.m., then play at Highland at Glik Park June 23, with a 7 p.m. first pitch.

