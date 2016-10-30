Calhoun football boys raise their helmets in triumph after a huge win over Arcola on Saturday in the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs. (Photos by Alison Godar)

ARCOLA – One big play and what Calhoun head coach Aaron Elmore called “the best defensive effort of the season” led the Warriors to a huge 8-0 IHSA Class 1A football playoff win over Arcola on Saturday afternoon at Arcola.

The Warriors’ Wes Klocke returned a fumble recovery 80 yards for the only touchdown in the game with 11:10 to play in the fourth quarter. Cole Lammy ran in the two-point conversion to make the final 8-0.

Coach Elmore said the game was definitely a “defensive battle.”

The coach said he was ecstatic about the play of his defense to hold Arcola scoreless.

“Going to Arcola and beating the defending state champions is a great win for our program,” Elmore said. “Arcola is one of the top football programs in Class 1A history.”

Elmore said it was difficult for either team to move the ball.

“Our defense played the best they have all season,” Elmore said.

The Warriors Jacob Waters rushed 17 times 58 yards; Klocke carried 15 times for 38 yards; Ty Bick rushed 13 times for 36 yards. Cole Lammy hauled the pigskin one time for 5 yards.

The 7-3 overall Warriors play at home in their second round game at 2 p.m. Saturday against 6-4 Bridgeport Red Hill.

