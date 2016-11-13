TUSCOLA – Calhoun’s boys played with an abundance of heart and soul in a quarterfinal IHSA Class 1A State Playoff game against undefeated Tuscola, and in the end prevailed by one point, 28-27.

The victory is one the Calhoun team will remember forever, Calhoun head coach Aaron Elmore said.

“We talked about this game being special this was a special effort out there,” Elmore said.

Addressing the team, he said: “You are going to remember this the rest of your life. I am very proud of you. The best thing about it is no matter who we are playing, they have to come to Calhoun next week.”

Calhoun, 8-3 entering the game, slipped by Tuscola, previously 11-0, at Tuscola.

A blocked point after touchdown by Keaton Rose was the key play of the game, preventing Tuscola from tying the game with 1:09 left. Calhoun then held on to seal the victory and head to the semifinals.

The Warriors will play at home at Saturday against 11-1 Decatur St. Teresa. Calhoun scored on two interception returns for scores, a fake punt and another 14-yard score by Ty Bick. Rose also had one of the interception returns for a touchdown.

Calhoun player Brad Ellis said he and the others are so excited to be going to the IHSA state semifinals.

“We worked hard all week last week and worked together,” he said. “We pulled the game out.”

Bick said this feels great to win over Tuscola this past Saturday.

“This is the best feeling of my life to win this game,” he said. “We knew they were No. 1 in our bracket and we worked so hard this summer. I knew everyone would do their job. When Wes (Klocke) picked off that first one off, I loved seeing him do that and it set the stage for everything else.”

Score By Quarters

Calhoun 6 14 8 0 28 Tuscola 7 14 0 13 27

Scoring

Quarter Team Score Summary Time 1st CHS 6-0 Wes Klocke 25 yard INT return, run no good 3:43 1st THS 7-6 Caleb Williams 11 yd run, kick good 1:26 2nd CHS 12-7 Ty Bick, 7 yard run, pass no good 7:06 2nd THS 14-12 Williams 8 yard run, kick good 2:44 2nd CHS 20-14 Keaton Rose 20 yard INT return, Easton Clark run good :05 3rd CHS 28-14 Ty Bick 14 yard run, Bick pass to Klocke good 2:04 4th THS 28-21 Andrew Erickson 2 yard run, kick good 5:27 4th THS 28-27 Williams 1 yard run, kick blocked 1:06

Calhoun Individual Stats:

Rushing:

Wes Klocke 17 for 68

Ty Bick 5 for 31

Jacob Watters 16 for 62

Easton Clark 3 for 1

Cole Lammy 7 for 9

Passing:

Ty Bick 2 for 5, 26 yards, INT

Easton Clark 1 for 1, 28 yards

Receiving:

Clark 1 for 5 yards

Armbruster 1 for 28 yards

Klocke 1 for 21 yards

Tuscola Individual Stats:

Rushing:

Caleb Williams 32 for 133 yards

Dalton Hoel 3 for 22 yards

Andrew Erickson 8 for 56 yards

Haden Cothron 1 for -3 yards

Lukas Hortin 1 for 3 yards

Passing:

Williams 6 for 13, 76 yards, 3 INT’s

Receiving:

Hoel 3 for 43 yards

Cothran 1 for 9 yards

Heath 1 for 7 yards

Pierce 1 for 17 yards

