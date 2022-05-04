COLLINSVILLE – Warrior Wrestling announced today that the promotion will make its St. Louis area debut on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville when New Japan Pro Wrestling main event star Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against St. Louis resident Davey Richards.

Ospreay is widely considered the most talented and accomplished professional wrestler in the world today, with his talents surpassing those of any stars in WWE or AEW. Richards was considered the same in the early 2010s before he left wrestling for several years to study medicine and raise his family.

This will be the first time that Ospreay and Richards will compete against one another. It will be truly historic when the “best in the world” of one generation clashes with the best in the world of the next generation for one of the most prized titles in independent wrestling – the Warrior Wrestling Championship.

While they have not competed against one another, they did compete as a tag team for a single match 8 years ago, and Ospreay does not recall the pairing favorable - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqHjfKYTJac

In addition to this epic main event, the card will also feature former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon) defending the Warrior Wrestling Championship against “The Kick Demon” – martial artist Janai Kai.

Plus, New Japan star Jeff Cobb faces JONAH (formerly Bronson Reed in WWE NXT) in a battle of the superheavyweights. Cobb, a former Olympian, rarely wrestles in the United States because he competes primarily in Japan.

IMPACT Wrestling start Deonna Purrazzo will be in action against local sensation and Davey Richards trainee Tootie Lynn.

Other stars on the card include Mike Bennett, KC Navarro, Warhorse, Adam Brooks, Camaro Jackson, Mike Outlaw, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura.

Tickets are available at www.WarriorWrestling.net and start at $40. This is a family-friendly event. Kids 16 and under are FREE to the GA section and to the VIP Fan Fest with a paying adult.

The VIP Fan Fest runs from 5:00 to 6:30. A $100 VIP Fan Fest ticket includes autographs and pictures with every single wrestler on the card. The Fan Fest ticket is separate from the show ticket. Card is subject to change.

For more information on Warrior Wrestling, visit www.WarriorWrestling.net or contact Warrior Wrestling via email at WarriorWrestlingPromotions@gmail.com.

