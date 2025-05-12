Wesley LeBrun Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of Month

ALTON - For a unique and successful blend of talents in band, theater and engineering, our most recent Remarkable Redbird, junior Wesley LeBrun, will be leading the way. Wesley said during a recent interview that "Alton High is a great school and he is proud to attend."

Wesley has been a member of the Marching Band, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble and also the Marching 100 at Alton High. He has played a number of different percussion instruments including the snare drum, xylophone, kettle drum and marimba during his three years at Alton High.

To participate in the Illinois Music Educators Association contest, Wesley submitted a video performance at a District Festival for a chance to perform with the top high school percussionists in the state of Illinois which he did during a contest in Peoria earlier this year. He was a member of the pit orchestra for the musicals his first two years at Alton High in playing for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and also Annie, but after talking with a fellow member of the choir and also choir director Leah Galbraith during ILMEA, he decided to give acting in the musical a try. Proudly, Wesley performed as Cinderella's prince in "Into the Woods" during the most recent Spring Musical at Alton High and really enjoyed his experience. He looks forward to performing again in next year's musical.

Wesley is also a talented Engineering student. He has won a state drafting contest each of the last two years for the Illinois Design Educators Association. The 2025 IDEA contest was held at Illinois State University in Bloomington earlier this year. All participating students were given a drawing and the 20+ students who competed from all over the state of Illinois were to create a model from that drawing. Wesley's was selected as the winning design for 3-D Modeling.

Upon graduation next year at Alton High, Wesley hopes to attend Missouri S&T or Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and major in Engineering Design with an emphasis in Aerospace or Mechanical Engineering.

