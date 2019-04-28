EDWARDSVILLE – Jack Warren pitched a masterful game, allowing only three hits and striking out eight batters, while Braden Coles’ two hits and two RBIs and Riley Seiner’s bases-clearing fifth inning double helped give Marquette Catholic an 8-0 win over Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon at Roy Lee Field at SIUE

Warren kept the Rams off-kilter all day, allowing hits by Parker Wielt, Luke Willis and Cade Morgan during the course of his complete game shutout.

The Explorers started off well in the first, with a leadoff triple by Ethan Kopsie to right, where Kopsie scored one out later on a sacrifice fly by Sam Cogan to give Marquette a fast 1-0 lead. In the third, the Explorers extended their lead on Carter Hendricks’ RBI single that scored Kopsie, then one out later, Braden Coles drove in two more runs with a single to extend the Explorer lead to 4-0. Kolin Morrissey then singled home Hendricks with the innings’ fourth run that made it 5-0.

In the fifth, Seiner’s bases-clearing double scored three runs to make the final 8-0, as Warren took things from there, shutting down Mt. Vernon’s lineup to preserve the win.

The double was Seiner’s only hit of the day, while Coles and Kopsie had two hits apiece for Marquette. Robbie Emery and Billy Beckham fanned three apiece for the Rams.

The Explorers improve to 17-5, and travel to Belleville Althoff Catholic on Monday, then host New Berlin on Wednesday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

