BELLEVILLE - As temperatures drop across the region, several Belleville-O'Fallon area facilities are stepping up to provide warming centers for individuals in need. These temporary facilities are designed to offer relief during extreme cold but do not serve as overnight shelters.

In Belleville, the Main and West branches of the Belleville Public Library, as well as the Programs & Services for Older Persons (PSOP) and The Salvation Army, are designated warming sites. The Main Branch of the Belleville Public Library is located at 121 E. Washington St. and can be reached at 618-234-0441. The West Branch is situated at 3414 W. Main St., with a contact number of 618-233-4366. PSOP is located at 201 N. Church St. and can be contacted at 618-234-4410. The Salvation Army operates from 20 Glory Place and is available at 618-235-7378.

Fairview Heights also has resources available, with the Fairview Heights Public Library located at 10017 Bunkum Road. The library's hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 618-489-2070.

In addition to these locations, nearby communities are also offering warming centers. Collinsville's facilities include the Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center at 420 East Main Street, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Collinsville Public Library at 408 West Main Street, which operates Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East St. Louis residents can find assistance at the St. Clair County East St. Louis Family Center at 225 North 9th Street, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or the East St. Louis Public Library at 5300 State Street, which operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

O'Fallon will activate warming facilities as needed, including City Hall, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the O'Fallon Public Safety Facility, which is open 24/7.

Granite City has designated several warming stations, including the Six Mile Regional Library and all fire stations, with the Granite City Police Station also available later in the day. Mount Zion Church on Mockingbird Lane is the newest addition to the Overnight Warming Location list, open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on nights when the temperature is forecasted to drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

These warming centers aim to protect individuals from the dangers of cold-related illnesses such as frostbite and hypothermia during periods of extreme cold.

For more information about warming centers in the Alton/Edwardsville area, click here.

