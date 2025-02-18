Warming Centers in the Riverbend Region Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RIVERBEND - With dropping temperatures and highs forecasted in the teens over the next few days, there are several warming centers available for community members throughout the Riverbend region. We encourage you to check that these locations are open, as some might be closed due to inclement weather. ALTON Hayner Public Library District With branches located at 326 Belle Street in downtown Alton and the Alton Square Mall, the library serves as a daytime warming center during its open hours.

The Salvation Army Located at 525 Alby Street in Alton, The Salvation Army is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The organization sometimes stays open later on cold days. Snacks and occasionally meals are available.

The Overnight Warming Location In Alton, the Overnight Warming Location is located at Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. 6th Street. The OWL opens from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. when temperatures are forecasted to drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Guests receive a cot, two meals and bus tokens.

BETHALTO Bethalto Public Library Located at 321 S. Prairie Street, the Bethalto Public Library is a warming center for those in need.

Article continues after sponsor message COLLINSVILLE Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center Located at 420 E. Main Street, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Collinsville Memorial Public Library The library at 408 W. Main Street in Collinsville is a warming center during its hours of operation.

EAST ALTON East Alton Public Library The East Alton Library at 250 Washington Avenue in East Alton acts as a warming center during their hours of operation.

EDWARDSVILLE Edwardsville Public Library Located at 112 S. Kansas Street in Edwardsville, the library operates as a daytime warming center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Main Street Community Center Located at 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Overnight Warming Location In Edwardsville, the Overnight Warming Location is located at First Baptist Church at 534 St. Louis Street. The OWL opens from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. when temperatures are forecasted to drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Guests receive a cot, two meals and bus tokens.

WOOD RIVER Riverbend Family Ministries This organization, located at 144 E. Ferguson Avenue, acts as a warming center during operating hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Are we missing any locations? Let us know! Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending