JERSEYVILLE – Jersey High School boys tennis player Zach Wargo advanced to the IHSA State Boys Tennis Tournament, then he won his first-round match. Overall, he had great success at state and earned All-State honors with his teammates Edward Roberts and Logan Schultz.

Wargo won his opening match over Kabeer Ahuja of Carbondale 6-4, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak). Wargo lost his second-round match to Ryan Nelson of LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 and was relegated to the consolation bracket, but did not reach the top.

Zach didn’t start until his sophomore year, but it says a lot about his drive and character when he made a state-run like this at the end of this season, his Coach Dan Diamond said. Zach Wargo is a Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Male Athlete of Month for Panthers.

“Zach Wargo surprised a lot of people toward the end of the season,” Diamond said. “He was a five-seed in our sectional at Chatham and had to beat a really good player to qualify for state. He was playing his best tennis of the year and he continued his strong play at the state tournament. He beat Carbondale’s number one player in the first round and lost in a 10-point tiebreaker to a seeded player in the second round. I can’t say enough about his effort. He gave it all on the court the last few weeks of the season and upset a lot of great players.”

