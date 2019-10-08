BRIGHTON - The Brighton Police made an attempt Monday night to apprehend wanted fugitive Cody Joseph Eberlin, but he fled on foot.

Eberlin is wanted on domestic battery charges.

Several other police agencies responded to assist Brighton Police in the search including K-9 help.

"We have no information that indicates he was armed at the time of the search," the Brighton Police Department said in a release. "It is believed he has left the area, but please remain diligent and if you see him, please call 911 immediately. His identifiers are as follows: Cody Joseph Eberlin, white male, 6'2, 175 pounds."

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, Alton Police Officers responded to Wood River Township Park, located at the intersection of Storey Lane and Stanley Road in Alton, to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. That investigation has revealed Cody J. Eberlin, of Alton, was last seen forcing his wife, Alexis Eberlin into a wooded area.

Multiple agencies including the East Alton Police, Wood River Police, Bethalto Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police joined the Alton Police Officers as well as several local K9 units in searching for the Eberlin's. Alexis Eberlin was later found. Afterward, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cody J. Eberlin, 33 years, of Alton, with one count of Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery, and one count of Domestic Battery. Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $103,000 by the honorable Judge Heflin.

Anyone who spots Cody Eberlin, contact Brighton Police Department (618) 372-4207 or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

