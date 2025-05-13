OVERLAND, MO. — A 28-year-old man was charged with resisting arrest following an officer-involved shooting on March 30, 2025, in the 10700 block of Page Avenue, according to St. Louis County authorities.

Eddie Washington, of the 11800 block of Cato Drive in Florissant, Mo., was charged on March 31 with resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or stop. Washington is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond with no 10% bond option.

The incident with St. Louis County Police began when officers were alerted by a license plate reader that a vehicle operated by Washington was wanted in connection with an assault on law enforcement officers in Caseyville. Officers attempted a traffic stop and to detain Washington, who then fled on foot. During the ensuing struggle, Washington wrestled with an officer on the ground before being arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Washington had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting

The prosecuting attorney’s office emphasized that charges are accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

