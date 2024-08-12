EDWARDSVILLE – Wang Gang Asian Eats, a long-standing Pan-Asian restaurant located at 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville, has closed its doors after more than 14 years of service. The announcement was made through a statement on the business’s door and Facebook page.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control, Wang Gang is now closed. Thank you for the 14-plus years of support and patronage that has allowed us to be a bigger part of the community,” the statement read.

Wang Gang was known for its contemporary take on Pan-Asian cuisine, offering a variety of dishes including noodles, stir-fry, bánh mì sandwiches, and global burgers.

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy commented on the closure, noting that he had not been contacted by the restaurant’s ownership regarding the decision. “The business has been a long-time staple in the Edwardsville community,” Risavy said.

The closure marks the end of an era for the local dining scene, as Wang Gang Asian had become a popular destination for residents seeking diverse culinary options.