EDWARDSVILLE – The law firm of Walton Telken Foster, LLC announces it has secured a settlement in the amount of $350,000.00 in permanency for an Illinois man injured in a 2009 workplace incident in Coulterville, IL. This is an addition to the benefits already paid in the amount of $333,667.95 for time off work and for payment of medical bills which totaled over $800,000.00.

Attorney Ronald J. Foster, Jr. of Walton Telken Foster, LLC pursued a Workers’ Compensation claim on behalf of Rodney Jackson after he suffered permanent injury in a 50-foot fall at Rock Branch Iron Works. Mr. Jackson fell from a lift at the iron manufacturing site and sustained severe injuries to his head and body. As a result of the trauma, Mr. Jackson spent weeks in a medically induced coma. After extensive rehabilitation, Mr. Jackson’s condition has stabilized, but he will require medical care for the remainder of his life.

“Rodney’s recovery from such a horrible accident is nothing short of a miracle,” said Ronald Foster, who fought to ensure that Mr. Jackson received payment totaling $333,667.95 for the time he was off work. Foster also ensured that all of Mr. Jackson’s medical bills were paid in a timely manner to avoid delay in Jackson’s rehabilitation. Mr. Jackson’s total medical bills were over $800,000.00. The $350,000.00 was additionally secured by Mr. Foster for the permanency of the injury to Mr. Jackson.

Foster also obtained continued medical care for Jackson’s lifelong orthopedic and health issues. “Making sure Rodney’s future medical care would be paid for was an important issue in resolving this case.” Foster said. Therefore, as part of the settlement the employer will pay for all of Mr. Jackson’s future medical treatment related to the injury sustained in this accident.

"I am pleased we were able to help during this unexpected tragedy,” Foster said. “Rodney and his family can now move hopefully move forward from this accident with the comfort of knowing his future medical needs will be covered.”

