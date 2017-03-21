EDWARDSVILLE – Attorneys Steve Telken and Troy Walton, of the law firm Walton Telken Foster, LLC, have obtained a significant award in favor of their client, Kevin Clanton, in a medical malpractice claim against the U.S.A. Following a five-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois (East St. Louis, IL), U.S. District Court Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel recently entered an Order against the Government, awarding Mr. Clanton $29,692,296 in damages.

At age 28, Mr. Clanton began receiving care for his high blood pressure from a nurse practitioner at the Windsor Clinic, in East St. Louis. The Windsor Clinic is part of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, and is a federally subsidized health care provider. Because the Windsor Clinic is federally subsidized, claims against its employees for negligent medical care are considered to be claims against the United States of America. Attorneys Telken and Walton initially pursued an administrative claim against the Government on behalf of Mr. Clanton. The Government denied the claim and a lawsuit was filed and litigated in federal court. Following trial, the Court found the Government, acting by and through its employee nurse practitioner, responsible for failing to properly treat Mr. Clanton’s hypertension, which caused his hypertension to remain uncontrolled for years, and ultimately caused Mr. Clanton to suffer kidney failure, requiring dialysis and kidney transplant at age 35. The Court further found Mr. Clanton will require substantial medical care and treatment in the future, at a cost of millions of dollars, as a result of the Government’s negligent medical care.

Mr. Clanton was represented at trial by attorneys Steve Telken and Troy Walton, with support from additional Walton Telken Foster attorneys Michael Marker, Ron Foster and Micah Summers and their office staff. The Government was represented by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“We are heartened that Judge Rosenstengel held the Government responsible for the unnecessary, life-altering, and permanent harm caused to Mr. Clanton and his family,” said Troy Walton. Steve Telken added, “Our office worked hard to uncover and expose the terrible medical care Mr. Clanton received and to try and bring he and his family some comfort and deserved compensation for the lifetime of pain, stress, medical expense, and uncertainty they now face.”

Steve Telken, Troy Walton, and the law firm of Walton Telken Foster, LLC have successfully recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured clients and their families. They handle serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation, including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri.

