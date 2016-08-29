EDWARDSVILLE – The law firm of Walton Telken Foster is pleased to announce that each of its attorneys has been recognized by their peers as leading lawyers in personal injury litigation.

“We are proud to learn that our peers have selected us as leading and emerging lawyers,” said partner Troy E. Walton. “I believe we are the only personal injury firm in Madison County in which all attorneys in the firm have received this honor,” he said.

The distinction of being a Leading Lawyer has been earned by fewer than five percent of all lawyers licensed in Illinois. Receiving this recognition are Troy E. Walton, Stephen J. Telken, and Ronald J. Foster, Jr.

Micah Summers has been named an Emerging Lawyer. This distinction has been earned by fewer than two percent of all lawyers licensed in Illinois. It is an honor given to attorneys 40 years old or younger.

“Congratulations on selection by your peers,” said Scott Anderson, publisher and director of Leading Lawyers Magazine. The recipients will appear in upcoming editions of the Illinois Business Journal, Emerging Lawyers Magazine and Leading Lawyers Magazineand were recently featured in the Belleville News-Democrat.

This summer, injury attorney Ronald J. Foster, Jr. recovered more than $500,000 in Workers’ Compensation benefits for two men seriously injured in a Missouri mining accident. The two men were seriously injured in a 25-foot fall at Doe Run Brushy Creek lead mine in Reynolds County, MO.

Also this year, attorneys Troy E. Walton and Stephen J. Telken recovered more than $1 million dollars from a South Carolina-based trucking company and J. B. Hunt Transport, Inc. for a Staunton, IL resident severely injured in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 270 near Edwardsville.

The attorneys of Walton Telken Foster are experienced in, and dedicated to, helping victims of serious personal injury. With offices in Edwardsville, IL and St. Louis, MO, the firm serves clients throughout Central and Southern Illinois and the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area.

