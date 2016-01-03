EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville injury law offices of Walton Telken & Foster were high and dry from all the flooding in the region, but the firm decided to pitch in by providing hot chocolate and coffee to the many volunteers in downtown Alton on Wednesday morning.

Micah Summers, an associate at the firm, braved the cold last week to provide hot chocolate and support for those who were volunteering. He said he was extremely proud of the teens and other workers who volunteered their time to assist in the sandbagging efforts and who helped build a retaining wall.

“We have many friends, clients and vendors in the Alton area so pitching in was the least we could do. These volunteers and workers have put in so many hours, their selflessness to help these downtown Alton businesses is amazing” said Troy Walton, managing partner of the firm.

The firm loaded up a vehicle with dozens of containers of coffee, hot chocolate, cups, lids, sugar and cream from Panera Bread, in Alton. “All the teens went for the hot chocolate. The older volunteers and workers went for the coffee” quipped Summers.

“To see all these students from Marquette, Alton High and Civic Memorial – many with their parents and siblings, teachers and coaches – it’s just awesome how everyone supports their community," he said. "From the equipment to the Public Works staff, Fire Department, Police Department, Ameren Illinois, the water company and then to the volunteers, this is an impressive logistical operation” Summers said. “Alton has flood-fighting down to a science. We wanted to help any way we could without getting in the way. Everyone was appreciative on this cold day”.

Summers said the Walton Telken & Foster firm always tries to assist in these kind of community situations whenever possible and was glad to be on hand to help in a small way with this situation in Alton.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

