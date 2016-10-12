This Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., Walmart will host the largest single-day health event in the nation. Taking place at 4,600 Walmart stores nationwide (including all Walmart stores in the Metro East), the "Walmart Wellness Day" event will provide individuals with the opportunity to receive FREE blood glucose, blood pressure and vision screenings. Walmart licensed pharmacists will also offer immunizations in all Walmart pharmacies in the U.S.

Last year, Walmart beat five world records during its single-day health event with more than 280,000 blood pressure, glucose and vision screenings being conducted, and nearly 52,000 immunizations being administered. Details on this Saturday's event are included below.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., - For a four-hour period on Oct. 15, nearly everyone in America will have access to free health screenings, education, services and products as Walmart stores nationwide host Walmart Wellness Day. Based on the impact of America's Biggest Health Fair held by Walmart last year, the company is again hosting the largest single-day health event in the nation with free health screenings expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of people, some of whom may be taking an active role in their health for the first time.

The newly named Walmart Wellness Day will take place from noon - 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 15 in more than 4,600 Walmart stores across the country. The event will provide free blood glucose, blood pressure and vision screenings (where available), and product samples and information on health insurance options. Additionally, more than 10,000 of Walmart's licensed pharmacists will offer immunizations in all Walmart pharmacies in the U.S. Walmart Wellness Day by the numbers:

Walmart beat five world records with last year's single-day event for the most:

Blood pressure, glucose and vision screenings - more than 280,000 screenings were conducted

Immunizations - nearly 52,000 administered

Food samples - more than 2 million free samples of healthier foods were distributed to customers * Nearly 3,000 customers were advised to visit their health care professionals based on their blood glucose screening results

1.7 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention * More than 7,000 reports of high blood pressure detected

About 75 million American adults (32%) have high blood pressure - that's 1 in every 3 adults, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention "The cost of healthcare in America has risen to more than $3 trillion, but the health of our customers is something we can't put a price on," said George Riedl, senior vice president and president, Health and Wellness, Walmart U.S. "As more than 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, we're committed and uniquely positioned to providing accessible and affordable healthcare that helps busy families live better. Walmart Wellness Day is at the center of that commitment. These screenings provide customers with a basic, yet vital, understanding of their general health conditions and ways to improve it."

Walmart has conducted thousands of health screenings over the past several years, some of which may have had lifesaving results. Last year, a Walmart pharmacy manager in Everett, Penn., reported that one patient's readings during the wellness event "were so alarming that she went immediately to the emergency room where she was treated for a hypertensive emergency. Her family, her doctors, and the patient were all extremely grateful for Walmart's clinical intervention. It was truly gratifying to see how we can really make a difference in patients' lives every day." Products that Help Customers Live Healthier Lives - Under One Roof "Our commitment to this doesn't end in our Health and Wellness area," added Riedl. "We have many of the products customers need to start or continue their journey to a healthy lifestyle, such as fresh produce, apparel, exercise equipment and wearable technology." Walmart is the only retailer in the U.S. helping our customers live heather lives that operates its own pharmacies, vision centers and Care Clinics, and provides a comprehensive assortment of preventative and wellness products in the following categories: grocery, electronics, sporting goods, home, apparel and consumables in stores and online.

During Walmart Wellness Day, companies such as GoJo, Pfizer, US Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Clorox, Kleenex, Dannon, Kellogg's, Mars, Vega will be in-store providing customers with free product samples. Additionally, Trividia, Bausch & Lomb, Becton Dickinson, Bayer, 3M, Reckitt-Benckiser, Zeiss, Traditional Medicinals, Iovate, Equal, True Science, Boomchickapop, Prestige, Enjoy Life Foods, Voortman Cookies and Amneal will serve as sponsors of the event. Healthcare Begins Here For the third year, Walmart is working with DirectHealth.com to help customers identify their health insurance needs, compare coverage options and enroll in the plans that are right for them. The customer open enrollment program for Medicare and Affordable Care Act plans - Healthcare Begins Here - will be available Oct. 15, 2016, through Jan. 31, 2017, in more than 2,300 Walmart stores, online and via phone. To learn more about Healthcare Begins Here and Walmart's assortment of affordable wellness solutions, visit Walmart.com/healthcare.

