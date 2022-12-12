JERSEYVILLE - An East Alton man is wanted for shoplifting over $300 worth of items from the Jerseyville Walmart, while a Jerseyville man is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Jersey County, according to recent court filings. Both individuals currently have warrants out for their arrest.

Donald G. Gibson, 36, of East Alton, allegedly stole a 27-inch HP all-in-one desktop PC, one Mossy Oak heated seat, one soundbar, and miscellaneous toys from the Jerseyville Walmart on Dec. 2. The items had a total value of more than $300.

Gibson was charged with a Class 3 felony and a warrant has been filed for his arrest. His bail is set at $20,000.

Brandon T. Scheldt, 25, of Jerseyville, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department three days after changing his employment status in Jersey County.

Scheldt was also charged with a Class 3 felony and a warrant is out for his arrest as well, with bail set at $20,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

