Pay with any iOS or Android smartphone, any major payment type and at any checkout lane – all through the Walmart app

Bentonville, Ark., – Walmart knows customers want to save not just money, but also time. That’s why Walmart introduced Walmart Pay– a fast, easy and secure way for customers to pay with their smartphones in Walmart stores. Now, customers in the Metro East, and throughout the state of Illinois, will have the opportunity to use the checkout-changing service, as it’s currently available in all 163 Illinois Walmart stores.

Built with the goal of improving how customers check out and dramatically expanding mobile payment access, Walmart Pay is like no other mobile payments solution available today. With this launch, Walmart becomes the only retailer to offer its own payment solution that works with any iOS or Android device*, at any checkout lane, and with any major credit, debit, pre-paid or Walmart gift card – all through the Walmart mobile app.

Open, Scan, Done – It’s That Easy

Checkout using Walmart Pay happens in three easy steps:

Open: Visit any register, open the Walmart app and choose Walmart Pay. Activate the camera. Scan: At any time during checkout, simply scan the code displayed at the register. Walmart Pay is now connected. Done: Associate scans and bags the items… and it’s done. An eReceipt will be sent to the app and can be viewed at any time.

More than twenty million customers actively use the Walmart app each month and it ranks among the top three retail apps in the Google and Apple app stores. The Walmart app enhances the shopping experience in Walmart stores with features including checking in to pick up an online order at a Walmart store, refilling pharmacy prescriptions and finding an item’s store location.

“We can’t wait to hear what our customers and associates in the Metro East think of Walmart Pay. The service was built to make shopping easier and faster, something we know our customers want,” said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president, Services, Walmart U.S. “Walmart Pay is a powerful addition to our app, a tool that we’re using to transform the shopping experience by seamlessly connecting our online assets and our stores for customers. The service opens the door to new and better ways we can serve the 140 million customers who shop our stores each week.”

To learn more about Walmart Pay, please visit news.walmart.com.

About Walmart

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 260 million customers and members visit our 11,535 stores under 72 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries. With fiscal year 2016 revenue of $482.1 billion, Walmart employs more than 2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart. Online merchandise sales are available at http://www.walmart.com and http://www.samsclub.com.

*Available on any phone that can download the Walmart mobile app.

