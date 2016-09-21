Illinois bonuses are a portion of more than $201 million in quarterly bonus pay earned by associates nationwide as 99 percent of stores met performance goals

(St. Louis, MO) Sept. 21, 2016 - As part of Walmart's continued focus on improving and enhancing the store experience for associates and customers, the company recently awarded $6.8 million in second quarter cash bonuses to 32,700 hourly associates in Illinois. The bonuses, which were based on stores' performances from May through July of this year, are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores have met their performance and customer service goals. Eligible associates can earn these bonuses four times a year.

More than 932,000 hourly associates received a second quarter bonus, up from 880,000 associates in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 and 687,000 associates in fiscal 2015.

"At Walmart, we believe in investing in our associates and providing them opportunities to learn and grow," said Becky Dedman, Walmart's regional general manager for southwestern Illinois. "We also believe in rewarding associates for performance. That's why we are proud to award more than $201 million in quarterly cash bonuses to hourly associates nationwide in recognition of the outstanding work they are doing day in and day out to help meet their respective store's performance and customer service goals."

Walmart's Investment in our Associates

* In 2015, Walmart announced a two-year, $2.7 billion investment in our associates. The commitment includes investments in education, training and higher wages. As a result, more than 1.2 million Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club associates received pay increases on the same day earlier this year.

* Associate training is a key component of Walmart's associate investment strategy. This year Walmart announced plans to open 200 Academies across the U.S. designed to teach advanced retail skills to department managers and hourly supervisors. More than 140,000 associates are expected to go through the training program each year.

* Walmart is investing in training at all levels of its stores. In February the company rolled out its Pathways training program for all entry-level workers, providing training, education and opportunities for associates, offering them a clearer career path from entry level positions to jobs with more responsibility and higher pay.

