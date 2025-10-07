MAHOMET - Quarterback Ella Wallace threw for six touchdowns, while both Sophie and Serena Shapiro combined for five touchdowns, Remi Werden scored twice, and Sophie Antonini also had a touchdown as Edwardsville's girls flag football team won their first-ever IHSA playoff game 39-0 over Urbana at Mahomet-Seymour High School's grounds.

The Tigers improved their overall record to 11-1 on the season and advanced to the regional semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. They will meet the host Bulldogs, a 40-6 winner over Champaign Centennial in the third quarterfinal on Monday.

The Tigers played very well overall as a team, but also know that the job is just beginning.

Edwardsville head coach Taylor Hay said, "We reminded them it's the playoffs, which is a second season. We don't care about any regular-season records. We will respect each team all the same."

Antonini caught a pass of 13 yards, while Werden caught passes of 19 and 15 yards for scores, Sophie Shapiro caught passes of 10 and 29 yards for touchdowns, and also added a 53-yard punt return, and a one-point conversion, and Serena Shapiro had a 30-yard interception return for another score, and also added a one-point convert for the 39-0 final.

The defense was very suffocating in not allowing Urbana any space in recording the shutout.

Edwardsville and Mahomet-Seymour will play in the second semifinal Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m., with the first semifinal between top-seeded Belleville East and Danville, who defeated Peoria Central 18-13 in the first quarterfinal, starting at 6 p.m. The semifinal winners then meet for the regional title on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

The winner goes to the Danville Sectional, where the Mahomet-Seymour winner meets the Mascoutah winner next Monday evening at 5 p.m., the winner of that game meeting the winner of the Kankakee regional-Romeoville regional game in the final Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. for a berth in the state finals.

The Danville sectional winner plays in the second state quarterfinal against the Richton Park Rich Township sectional winner on Oct. 17 at 5:45 p.m. The quarterfinal winner meets the first quarterfinal winner in the first semifinal on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m., with the third-place game at 2:30 p.m., and the state final starting at 4 p.m., with the state finals being played at Villa Park Willowbrook High School.

