HIGHLAND - Civic Memorial's Aubree Wallace was selected as tournament MVP, with her and Olivia Durbin being named to the first team and Kelbie Zupan placed on the second team as the Eagles upset previously undefeated Okawville 53-47 in the final of the Highland Invitational tournament Saturday afternoon at the Highland gym.

The Eagles were able to overcome a halftime deficit to defeat the Rockets in a very close and hard-fought game to win the championship, a reward for the hard work the players have put in this season.

"We're very happy for the kids," said CM head coach Mike Arbuthnot. "They've been working hard all season and it's great to see all the hard work pay off."

The Eagles were able to execute and make more plays down the stretch, and it was what helped decide the game.

"Just a great game and both teams played well," Arbuthnot said. "Just down the stretch, we were able to make more plays than they did, and that was the difference."

The Eagles took a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Rockets came back to take the lead 26-22 at halftime. CM cut the deficit to 39-36 at the end of the third quarter, then outscored Okawville in the final period 17-8 to get the win and the title.

"It was a well-played game between two very good teams," Arbuthnot said.

Durbin had 18 points to lead CM against Okawville, Zupan had 12 points. Okawville was led by Sydney Tebbe with 14 points.

The Eagles are now 21-3 on the year, and next play at Breese Mater Dei Catholic Monday night, then host Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Thursday night, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m., then host Quincy Notre Dame next Saturday afternoon in a 12:30 p.m. matinee game.

