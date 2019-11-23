ALTON - Germayia Wallace was the only Alton player in double figures with 10 points, while Jimmiela Patterson added seven as the Redbirds lost to Breese Central 49-27 in their second game of the Alton Tip-Off Classic Friday evening at the Redbirds Nest.

The Cougars had the lead from start to finish in the game, leading Alton 11-7 after one quarter, 22-11 at halftime and 40-17 at three-quarter time in winning their season opener.

Cassidy Kretschmer was the game's leading scorer with 17 points, and she was the only Central player in double figures as well. Chloe Book added nine points for the Cougars, while Miah Weems had seven points, and Haley Ottenschneider had six points on the evening.

Danita Smith was the other leading scorer for the Redbirds with six points on the night.

Wallace hit on four field-goal attempts, including a pair of threes, while Alton as a team was 11-of-20 from the free-throw line.

The Redbirds, under new coach Deserea Howard, are now 1-1 on the very young season, and wind up tournament play Saturday evening against Breese Mater Dei, with the game tipping off at 6 p.m.

