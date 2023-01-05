Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishing Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Danyel Harrell, a co-owner of Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings in Edwardsville, said she and her husband feel right at home in the new business because of their Edwardsville background. Recently, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Wall to Wall.

“My husband and I both graduated from SIUE,” she said. “Edwardsville just fits for us. We are excited to get into it. We have a lovely store manager, Melissa, who has helped set up the design inside and she works and checks local trends. When people walk into the store, they can order things in the store and from kiosks. Customers can get measurements or outfit anything they want from our store. We have items for living rooms, bedrooms, mattresses, and anything you might need in a home or business.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The owners also said: “We feature America’s finest furniture brands. A shopping experience at Wall to Wall provides unmatched variety as our expansive catalog helps bring your home or office dreams to life.”

Wall to Wall is located at 6698 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and Sunday by appointment only for clients interested in staging, rendering, or styling services for their home or business.

For more information, visit the Wall to Wall website or contact (618) 977-8231.

More like this: